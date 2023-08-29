Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Down to $24.91

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $24.29. Genelux shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 1,111 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 2,105.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genelux during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Genelux during the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
