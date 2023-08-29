Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Down to $24.91

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $24.29. Genelux shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 1,111 shares traded.

Genelux Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Zindrick sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $198,121.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $347,668.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Genelux news, CFO Doug Samuelson sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $30,777.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,650.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Zindrick sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $198,121.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,668.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $326,382. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genelux by 2,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

