Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Down to $24.91

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $24.29. Genelux shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 1,111 shares traded.

Genelux Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Zindrick sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $198,121.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $347,668.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Genelux news, CFO Doug Samuelson sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $30,777.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,650.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Zindrick sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $198,121.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,668.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $326,382. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genelux by 2,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

See Also

