General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,658 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of General Mills worth $58,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,172,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,603,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Mills Stock Performance
NYSE:GIS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,656. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23.
General Mills Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
