Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

GKOS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 271,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,338. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.29. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,290,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,333 shares of company stock valued at $12,802,722 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Glaukos by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,703,000 after acquiring an additional 299,043 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 7.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191,849 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Glaukos by 8.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Glaukos by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

