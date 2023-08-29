Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 124.8% in August

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the July 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DAX traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $28.74. 3,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,874. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is an increase from Global X Dax Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
