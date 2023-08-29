Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 124.8% in August

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the July 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAX traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $28.74. 3,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,874. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is an increase from Global X Dax Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Dax Germany ETF

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $1,831,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $435,000.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

