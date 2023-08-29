Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GFI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1711 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 80.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 198.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

