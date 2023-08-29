Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.04 on September 29th

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 81.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. 210,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,120. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
