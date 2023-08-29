Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.04

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. 192,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,980. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 521,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 204,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 191,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Raymond James raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

