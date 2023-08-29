Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $3.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRAB. Barclays upgraded Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.92. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,142,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Grab by 683.0% during the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

