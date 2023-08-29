Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $3.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.69.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRAB. Barclays upgraded Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Grab Stock Down 0.3 %
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,142,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Grab by 683.0% during the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
