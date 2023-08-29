Graham Kerr Sells 56,908 Shares of South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Stock

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) insider Graham Kerr sold 56,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.44 ($2.22), for a total transaction of A$195,763.52 ($126,299.05).
Graham Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 25th, Graham Kerr 121,080 shares of South32 stock.
South32 Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$224.85 and its 200-day moving average is A$237.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on South32
About South32
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than South32
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.