Graham Kerr Sells 56,908 Shares of South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Stock

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) insider Graham Kerr sold 56,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.44 ($2.22), for a total transaction of A$195,763.52 ($126,299.05).

Graham Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Graham Kerr 121,080 shares of South32 stock.

South32 Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$224.85 and its 200-day moving average is A$237.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

