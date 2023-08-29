Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,600 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the July 31st total of 4,179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,950.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GWLIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Price Performance
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great-West Lifeco
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.