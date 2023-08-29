Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,600 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the July 31st total of 4,179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,950.4 days.

GWLIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF remained flat at $28.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

