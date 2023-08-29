Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ GGAL traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.81. 1,083,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,598. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 478,516 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

