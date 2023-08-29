Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the July 31st total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 599.6 days.

Grupo Herdez Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUZOF remained flat at C$2.70 on Tuesday. Grupo Herdez has a 52-week low of C$1.47 and a 52-week high of C$2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.56.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

