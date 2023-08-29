Guess? (NYSE:GES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.33

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 369549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Guess? Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Guess?’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guess? news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Guess? by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Guess? by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 255,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

