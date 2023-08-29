H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Position Boosted by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. H World Group accounts for approximately 10.0% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of H World Group worth $30,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of H World Group stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. 1,329,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. Analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

