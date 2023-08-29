Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $70.65 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 49.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after buying an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.