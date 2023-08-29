HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.
Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ:DRTS traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 6,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,685. The firm has a market cap of $236.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Alpha Tau Medical
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
