Head to Head Survey: American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

American Well has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xometry has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Well and Xometry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $277.19 million 1.42 -$270.43 million ($2.22) -0.62 Xometry $381.05 million 2.11 -$76.03 million ($1.76) -10.08

Profitability

Xometry has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares American Well and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -226.24% -29.76% -25.92% Xometry -20.18% -22.91% -11.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Well and Xometry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 6 2 0 2.25 Xometry 1 3 4 0 2.38

American Well presently has a consensus price target of $3.96, suggesting a potential upside of 187.14%. Xometry has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.29%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Xometry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Xometry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xometry beats American Well on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers telehealth urgent care; primary care; chronic care; digital therapy; teledermatology; manage Medicaid; behavior health; online nutrition counselling; sleep; women's health; employee assistance program therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, hospital TV kits, and telehealth tablets. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves defense, aerospace, healthcare, consumer goods, robotics, government and education, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

