HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Shares Gap Down to $167.85

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.85, but opened at $160.96. HEICO shares last traded at $158.24, with a volume of 90,324 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.44.

Get HEICO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HEICO

HEICO Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.33.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.