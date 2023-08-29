Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

HT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 1,089,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,385. The company has a market capitalization of $393.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 778,972 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,485,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 111.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 937,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 493,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2,858.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 363,149 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

