High Pines Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Chase comprises 0.6% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Chase by 10.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chase by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chase by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chase by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in Chase by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chase alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chase

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chase in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCF

Chase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.06. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Chase Profile

(Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.