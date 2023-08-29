High Pines Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Chase comprises 0.6% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Chase by 10.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chase by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chase by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chase by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in Chase by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chase
In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCF
Chase Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.06. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.73.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.
Chase Profile
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chase
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.