HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $80,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,899. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

