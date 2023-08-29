HighTower Advisors LLC Has $63.42 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $63,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.43. 270,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.28 and its 200 day moving average is $205.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

