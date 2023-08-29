HighTower Advisors LLC Has $87.31 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,046 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $87,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,522,000 after buying an additional 1,315,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.74. 236,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,361. The company has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.55.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

