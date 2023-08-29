HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 22,838 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,788,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,838 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Stock Performance
CMCSA traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,537,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $191.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
