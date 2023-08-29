Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $22.29.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

