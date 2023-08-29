Hollysys Automation Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,286 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,380% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,450,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
