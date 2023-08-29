Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 3,814 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 36.5% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Fundamentum LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 194,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.28. 2,815,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,557. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $447.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

