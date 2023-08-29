Horizen Price Down 3.4% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $6.93 or 0.00026600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $97.50 million and $3.87 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00097280 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00049032 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,063,094 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.