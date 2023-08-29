Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.47. 4,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.57. Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90.

About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

