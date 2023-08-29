Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives $20.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after acquiring an additional 722,625 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

