Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Update

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the July 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 892,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after acquiring an additional 67,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

