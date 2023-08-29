HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86, Yahoo Finance reports. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. HP updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85-0.97 EPS.

HP Trading Up 0.1 %

HP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. 9,160,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,463,899. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

