HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.94.

Get HP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,160,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,899. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HP by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.