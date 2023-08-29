Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the July 31st total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HUBG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 68,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,115. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

