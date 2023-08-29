Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Up 15.9%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) were up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.58. Approximately 1,877,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,194,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$798.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.