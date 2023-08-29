iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Critical Comparison

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BigCommerce and iEntertainment Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 7 4 0 2.36 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

BigCommerce presently has a consensus target price of $13.32, suggesting a potential upside of 28.55%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

72.9% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BigCommerce and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -35.77% -163.40% -14.93% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

BigCommerce has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BigCommerce and iEntertainment Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.79 -$139.92 million ($1.41) -7.35 iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iEntertainment Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BigCommerce.

Summary

iEntertainment Network beats BigCommerce on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

