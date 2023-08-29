Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.27.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $242.42 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

