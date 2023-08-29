Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Sells 990 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $67,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,211.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CVLT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 220,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,296. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.97 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

