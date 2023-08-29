Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

