Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.76

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 17880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $661.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $165.71 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $77,763.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,695.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $316,449 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth $294,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 63.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

