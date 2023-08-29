Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.38 and last traded at $90.75. Approximately 408,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,030,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

