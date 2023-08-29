Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP.UN)

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE IIP.UN traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.36. The company had a trading volume of 116,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,274. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.93. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.79 and a 1-year high of C$15.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.56.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

