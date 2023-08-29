Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $535.00 at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $525.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $534.48.

Intuit stock opened at $518.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.96. Intuit has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $522.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

