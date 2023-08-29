Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the July 31st total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ BSMT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.68. 26,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,976. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $23.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
