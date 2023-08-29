Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the July 31st total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.68. 26,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,976. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,970.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 350,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 11,379.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 251,825 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 396.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,192,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

