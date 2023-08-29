Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.38. Approximately 237,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 608% from the average daily volume of 33,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Invesco India ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $130.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco India ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.