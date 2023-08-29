Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 110.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after buying an additional 455,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 516.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 69,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 397,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.41. 127,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,164. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

