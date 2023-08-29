iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 110,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 53,394 shares.The stock last traded at $106.76 and had previously closed at $106.46.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.34.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $582,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,312,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 130.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 383.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.