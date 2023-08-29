iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Cut by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,513. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

