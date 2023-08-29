iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.34. 1,108,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $101.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

